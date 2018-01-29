The trailer of Ishaan Khatter's debut movie Beyond The Clouds is out, and it is certainly getting attention for all the right reasons.

Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan is all set to appear on the big screen in critically acclaimed director Majid Majidi's film Beyond The Clouds. It presents Ishaan's character as an orphan who dreams to become a very rich man.

Malavika Mohanan plays the role of a lady who raises him after his parents' death in a car accident, and Ishaan's character deeply adores her. The trailer of Beyond The Clouds shows Ishaan's character trying to earn some quick money, but ending up a fugitive.

While the police try to hunt him down, Malavika's character gets arrested. The movie appears to be about love, companionship, and big dreams. But it tells a rather dark story.

Although it is Ishaan's debut film, the young chap certainly has a good sense of acting. His dialogue delivery and expressions are bang-on. Malavika and other cast members of the film are also good in the trailer.

The trailer of Beyond The Clouds is very interesting, and it can be safe to say Ishaan is going to make a powerful debut. Meanwhile, viewers have been praising the trailer and Ishaan's performance in it.

"Beyond the expectations. Beyond the imaginations. #beyondtheclouds Good luck for the movie," one person commented on the YouTube video. Many others have praised Ishaan's performance and predicted that he will go a long way, and that the film will bag many awards.

Produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora and Zee Studios, Beyond The Clouds also features Gautam Ghose, GV Sharada, Dhwani Rajesh, Amruta Santosh Thakur and Shivam Pujari. The film is slated to be released on March 23.

Meanwhile, Ishaan will also be seen in Karan Johar's Dhadak that will mark the debut of Janhvi Kapoor. The two will be seen romancing in this Hindi remake of Sairat.

Watch the trailer of Beyond The Clouds here.