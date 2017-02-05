It has not even been a week since Beyonce announced her pregnancy through her Instagram post, and the internet has already flooded social media platforms with memes and spoofs of the iconic picture.

Joining the list of spoof makers are Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo and Camilla Luddington who shared a video on Instagram with an attempt to recreate the record breaking Beyonce image.

Luddington is expecting her first child with Netflix's Thirteen Reasons Why actor, and boyfriend, Matthew Alan. In the video shared, Luddington is seen in picture sitting on the floor in front of a giant arrangement of flowers, similar to that of Queen Bey's pregnancy photo. Urging her to show some enthusiasm and encouraging her to copy Lemonade singer's pose, Pompeo is seen donning the director's role in the clip.

The conversation between Pompeo and her pregnant Grey's Anatomy costar goes like this: "This is amazing, you're pregnant at the same time as Beyoncé," directing the mom-to-be to kneel down and cradle her baby belly. "When is that ever going to happen again, Camilla?"

"I just feel a little bit weird," Luddington is seen telling Pompeo. "Don't you think you're taking this directing thing too far?" But like her adamant character, Dr Meredith Grey, Pompeo kept encouraging Camilla. "No you look amazing. You're glowing," Pompeo tells as she helps the actress throw a black veil over her head. "Amazing! Great! I love it!"

RG. When @ellenpompeo goes rogue directing... ???? A video posted by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Luddington, who is popularly known as Dr Jo Wilson on the show, is seen wearing a similar colour bra as Beyonce wore in her photo shoot. However, she matched the look with blue underwear and a black veil. Luddington announced her pregnancy in October last year, just in time for Halloween. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress posed with a pumpkin that read: "Baby arriving spring 2017" and captioned the image: "I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all news that I've managed to keep secret for what seems like forever now... I am pregnant!!!!!! This girl gets to be a 'cool mom' ha!"