Women all over watch out, Queen Bey is changing pregnancy styling for the years and generations to come. Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, has been making a number of public appearances and is not shying away from flaunting her pregnant belly.

The singer, who made her pregnancy announcement with an epic photo, walked out recently in a black body fitting thigh-high dress with boots. Sporting a pair of silver earrings and a choker, the Lemonade singer's sex appeal made heads turn. She completed the look with a black handbag. She opted to tie her hair up.

This is not the first time that the If I Were A Boy singer made pregnancy look so damn hot. The musical diva had attended the premiere of Beauty and the Beast with Blue Ivy and the duo (almost) matched outfits.

Shinning their greens so bright, Beyonce wore an emerald colour Gucci gown ornamented with glittering floral details. She let her hair fall off her shoulder. The singer kept her makeup and accessories limited, letting the dress do all the talking.

Queen Bey had also spent the Oscar weekend flaunting her glowing face and baby bump as she added the dazzle to the pre-Oscar party. The singer sported a turquoise Nicole Miller off-the-shoulder gown, which retails for $420. She matched the dress with emeralds, yellow diamonds, white diamonds, and gold jewellery that is reported to be over $10,000.

While the superstar gave viewers a good look at her pregnant belly during the Grammy Awards 2017 performance, her after-party look from Solange's Grammy Awards after-party was way better. Donning a stunning white gown with a plunging neckline and high slit, she had danced her way through the Grammy after-party.

Other looks include: