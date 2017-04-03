American singer and songwriter Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter recently hinted at the sex of her twins through a series of photos and a video uploaded on Instagram.

The social media posts feature the Halo singer flaunting her baby bump in a plunging blue attire, showing off her cleavage. She accessorised the body hugging outfit with a pair of gem-stone and diamond studded earrings, a simple chain, a studded anklet, an emerald bauble and diamond-studded rings.

In some of the photos and videos that have been added to her Instagram stories, Jay Z's wife can be seen standing in the backdrop of a door painted in pink with giant lavender-pink coloured flowers surrounding her. A few of the pictures even show her images being superimposed over huge Georgia O'Keefe-like flowers.

One of the most adorable photos posted by Beyonce is the one that features her daughter Blue Ivy hugging the baby bump. There is also a photo of the singer chatting with her husband during a function, which could be a social gathering or a family get together.

Since many of the photos uploaded by Single Ladies singer features pink and lavender, many of her Instagram followers claimed she has two baby girls inside her womb. "Baby Name Is Rose & Violet Two Gurls y'all Betta," wrote a netizen.

"Since Beyoncé already got Blue....lets just say the twins are girls...THIS GENERATION GONNA HAVE THEIR OWN DESTINY'S CHILD," stated another social media user. "Does this mean you're having two daughters?" another admirer of the singer commented.

Meanwhile, some of the Instagram users, such as Romika S, were a bit confused about the sex of Beyonce's twins. She wrote, "Dose this mean she's having a boy & girl?"