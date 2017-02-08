The ongoing wedding sequence of Beyhadh, featuring Jennifer Winget (Maya) and Kushal Tandon (Arjun) has been keeping its viewers glued to their seats. However, an unfortunate incident took place recently when the wedding mandap caught fire.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fire breaks out on sets of Kartik-Naira's show

The sequence required fire to break out, but the flames spread uncontrollably. While Kushal, who was in the mandap responded immediately, and moved out, Jennifer froze at the mandap and was surrounded by flames. Thankfully, Kushal rushed and rescued her by pulling her out of the fire.

The video of the incident has been posted on Instagram by Kushal, who wrote how terrified he was to experience it in real life. He also pointed out that none of the action directors came forward to rescue his co-star and that he felt fortunate to have managed to save Jennifer.

"It's actually so cliche...... u save a girl from fire .... have always Watched and imagined as a scene ..... but it actually happened ..... the way I ran both the times ... m laughing watching this wile m on my way back home ... but was terrified that time .... don't know what all was goin in my mind .... sad that Wat was the action directors safety ... not a single action directors guy came to rescue that girl ..... Thanku God for giving me strength and the ability to think at that time to run and get her first Coz she jus froze ... and the day ends ... much love to all," he wrote on Instagram.

Beyhadh is a romantic thriller and revolves around the lives of Maya, Arjun and Saanjh (Aneri Vajani).

Television sets catching fire is not a new thing in the industry, although most of the mishaps occur due to short circuit. Recently, the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were in flames when the shooting was going on. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control before it got worse.