Here's sad news for fans of Beyhadh. The popular television show that features Jennifer Winget (Maya), Kushal Tandon (Arjun) and Aneri Vajani (Saanjh) is coming to an end.

The show will go off air in a month and the team shot their last episode on Friday, October 20.

Jennifer-Kushal's Beyhadh sets catch fire for the second time

A Times of India report said the team, including Jennifer, Kushal and Aneri, got teary-eyed while shooting for their last sequence.

Aneri took to her Instagram page to express her emotions on the last day of shoot.

"My Last Shot With My Badduuu @jenniferwinget1 ! Im Gona Miss Youuu! A Big Thankyouu for Everything! I Donno If Im Gona Miss Jeni More or Maya More hehhee! PS : Nobody in The Entire Freaking World Could have portrayed Maya The Way You did! ✨! #Beyhadh #Maya #Saanjh #ChotuWillMissBadduu #Climax, [sic]" she wrote.

The psychological thriller with gripping storyline had gone on to become a massive hit among viewers.

Beyhadh was supposed to go off air in August to make way for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. But it got an extension of a couple of months oqing to huge demand from viewers.

However, now that the show is finally coming to an end, fans of Arjun-Maya will surely be disappointed.

Beyhadh completed a year of its run just recently, and the team celebrated the joyous occasion by cutting a cake.

Meanwhile, the plot of Beyhadh is currently revolving around Arjun and Saanjh discovering that Maya is the surrogate mother of their unborn child.

Although this leaves them in utter shock, Saanjh decides to take Maya home and take care of her. Arjun, however, is against Saanjh's decision.