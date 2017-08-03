Here's sad news for fans of Maya (Jennifer Winget) and Arjun's (Kushal Tandon) Beyhadh. The psycho thriller that has gained a lot of popularity owing to its gripping storyline and brilliant performance by Jennifer, is coming to an end.

Launched as a finite series with 260 episodes, Beyhadh will go off air in August. A SpotboyE report said that Jennifer, who plays the role of a psycho, Maya, would shoot her last episode on August 22.

Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget's paycheck will shock you

Although the show has been doing well in terms of Television Rating Points (TRPs), the makers decided to pull the plug as they didn't want to drag the storyline unnecessarily.

In the latest developments in the show, Maya made a comeback with a bald look and her new love story with Rajeev has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Also, Arjun's imprisonment followed by his release from jail to seek revenge from Maya is making it an interesting watch.

The report said that the show's writers had not churned out the climax yet, but it is likely that Beyhadh would culminate with Maya's death.

Apparently, the psycho thriller will be replaced by a new show Ek Deewana Tha, which will star Namik Paul, Donal Bisht and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

In other news, Jennifer was said to charge a huge amount for the show. While she was paid Rs 80,000-85,000 per episode initially, her paycheck was increased to Rs 1 lakh per episode after the actress started getting a lot of lucrative offers from other production houses. It was reported that the Beyhadh makers gave her a hefty pay rise as they didn't want her to quit the show.