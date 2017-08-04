In a bizarre incident from Haryana, women are reporting incidents where they have had their hair chopped off while while they were unconscious.

More than 50 women in the northern Indian states have reported that the "thieves" chopped off their hair while they were unconscious.

One the victims told BBC, she saw a "strong flash of light" that left her unconscious. An hour later, she realized that her hair was "chopped off". She added that the attacker was an elderly man "dressed in bright-coloured clothes"

Gurgaon police is investigating the matter & making efforts to "make some sense" of these incidents. The attacks has left many women traumatized.

