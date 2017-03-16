Since her back to back humiliating losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, a lot of people have been speculating on Ronda Rousey's future. While Rousey herself has not come out and said what her future holds, a lot of people have been saying that she could be done with the sport for good.

UFC President Dana White also commented on this and said that she was done with the sport for good and Bethe Correia, who fought Rousey UFC 190, has also said that the women's bantamweight champion will not be returning to the octagon.

Correia faced Rousey for the UFC women's bantamweight championship in August 2015 and she suffered a humiliating defeat in the very first round of the fight. Since then she has won one, lost one and drew her latest fight against Marion Reneau. Correia said after her most recent fight that she has felt what Rousey is feeling right now and despite being rivals she still respects her.

"I'm her rival, I'm her enemy in the sport and in the personal area for everything that happened between us, but even enemies respect each other. The way she lost, I felt what she felt. It was similar to what I went through, a sub-minute loss, being caught in a way that you lose control" Bloody Elbow quoted her as saying.

The Brazilian mixed martial artist said she was hoping for a rematch against Rousey at some point in her career, but feels after her two defeats she is now truly and completely done with the sport.

"I hope she would come back because I want a rematch with her. We have unfinished business, things to settle. But I believe she won't come back. I always said she was too vain and wasn't mentally strong enough to lose. I think her vanity was an issue against Amanda. She thought she could go back and trade with her. She's too vain to accept the defeat and start over. Unfortunately, I don't think I'll have the rematch, but I'd love that."

Despite a lot of UFC stars saying that Rousey is done with the sport, she has not officially released a statement saying that she has retired, so there are chances of her getting back into the octagon. Last month she posted a picture on Instagram that read "A ship in the harbour is safe but that's not what ships are for" hinting at a possible return and maybe Correia could get her rematch after all.