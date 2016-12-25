If you have been planning your Christmas and New Year celebrations for days, it is likely you forgot something. And if that something is picking up gifts for your loved ones, then you might be in trouble. Last minute shopping can get tricky, especially with all the built-up pressure of picking up something really nice.

If you have shortlisted your gifting option to be a tech gadget, you are in luck because we have put together a list of items you can pick up that will certainly come in handy.

Sandisk Connect Wireless Stick – Starts at Rs2,290

Consider this gifting option if the person you are planning to gift has an iPhone and always complains about low storage on the phone. Sandisk Connect Wireless Stick is a perfect storage device to back up all your data without having to connect to a PC. Starting at 16GB, there are several storage options up to 200GB.

LeMe Bluetooth headphones – Rs2,499

It's time to go wireless and fashionable. LeEco's LeMe Bluetooth headphones are classy and stylish. You cannot go wrong with these, especially when they come at such low price and look so good. You cannot wear these headphones for workouts or running, but they are good for regular use.

Skullcandy Method Wireless Earbuds – Rs. 5,299

If you like options, and also something suited for those who workout, Skullcandy's Method Wireless Earbuds will be perfect. They can be worn during your workouts and don't worry about losing them. The controls on the headphones give you more options to skip or change music tracks and answer calls with ease.

Amazon Echo Dot – Rs6,999

This is going to be extremely useful for those who are planning to make their homes smart. It is a wireless speaker but also works as a personal assistant and lets you control various tasks with voice commands (thank you Alexa).

Timex Metropolitan+ - Rs9,995

If you are not worried about the budget, Timex Metropolitan+ watch is a suitable gift option for men. It is well-balanced wrist-wear with analogue and smartwatch features. And it is most certainly one of the better looking ones out there.