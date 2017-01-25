Huawei's smartphone presence in the mid-range and premium segment is quite strong. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is going to impress fans with its best device so far. According to rumours, two new Huawei phones, P10 and P10 Plus, are all set to debut at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event in Barcelona next month.

The P9 successors will certainly push the game forward and elevate the competition in terms of design, camera and more. As it appears, Huawei has no plans to sell the phones for cheap. According to GSMArena, the P10 smartphone is going to be the most expensive P-series smartphone. It might also be more expensive than Samsung Galaxy S8.

Mobile tipster Ricciolo (@ricciollo1) tweeted about the P10 smartphone being the most expensive one by Huawei. There aren't any specifics as to how much the phones would cost, but Ricciolo's tweet mentions #porsche in the tweet, hinting at a possible Mate 9 Porsche design in the mix.

Speculations suggest the P10 could well be priced over $1,500, surpassing the P9 and P9 Plus devices.

With such high price tags, Huawei will have a lot of weight on its shoulders to justify. Leaked reports suggest the P10 will come with a dual-curved display with 2K resolution, 64-bit octa-ocre 2.3GHz Kirin 960 system-on-chip (SoC) with a Mali G71 GPU, 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The camera in the Huawei P10 is going to be one of the strongest USPs as Leica is once again expected to be working with the company for the dual camera lens. Other features include, Android 7.0 Nougat OS, fingerprint scanner and some sort of AI to run the show.

The official launch is not too far away, so we'll learn more at the MWC 2017. Stay tuned for updates.