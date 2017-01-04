A few months ago, the idea of getting free unlimited calls and data seemed unusual, but ever since Reliance Jio hit the telecom industry, the notion no longer seems odd. In fact, fearing Jio's generosity, other network providers have taken upon themselves to offer attractive calling and data packages to users.

As a result, mobile users in India are being treated with offers on voice calls and data like never before. But if you feel you are missing out on some great offers with constantly changing plans and flurry of deals offered by other telecom players, here's a guide to all the available offers from Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL, Aircel and Vodafone.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio's Happy New Year offer has been one of the most-talked-about package of late. What Jio offers is truly impressive and nothing comes close to it. If you have a Jio SIM card and a 4G handset, you can avail free 4G data with 1GB FUP limit per day, unlimited free voice calls, free SMS and access to MyJio apps for free till March 31, 2017.

In case you exhaust the 1GB daily limit, you can recharge from Jio's prepaid plans to continue 4G data browsing in high speeds.

Airtel

Airtel is India's largest telecom operator and Jio's extravagance did not sit well with the carrier. While it is coming down heavily on Jio with the help of TRAI and TDSAT, the carrier is also making sure it doesn't get left out in the new telco battle.

Airtel launched its latest offer to counter Reliance Jio with free 4G data for a year. The telecom operator is giving 3GB 4G data free per month for 12 months and launched special recharges for both prepaid and postpaid customers.

For Rs. 345, prepaid users get 4GB 4G data free every month and free local and STD calls to any network for 28 days. Postpaid users can pay Rs. 549 to get 6GB data along with the free calling benefits or get 8GB data per month with Rs. 799 Infinity plan.

In our view, Airtel's latest offering comes close to Jio's unlimited free offer and has an edge over Jio, thanks to its nationwide coverage.

BSNL

BSNL also has an interesting offer. With a recharge of Rs. 144, the carrier is giving free unlimited calls to any local and STD number and 300MB of data. The plan is only valid for six months and once exhausted regular charges will apply.

Aircel

Aircel is also trying to match Jio's offer. The telco recently launched a plan in Delhi NCR and offered 90 days of free voice calls and data services in one bundle priced at Rs. 148. But frankly, it is not as good as Jio or Airtel. Despite its limited availability, the carrier only offered unlimited 2G data for a month, post which customers will have to recharge for a minimum of Rs. 50 in second and third month to avail the free calling benefits.

Airtel and Jio are offering 4G data, which is a lot faster than the outdated 2G or even 3G for that matter.

Vodafone

Vodafone is also playing the catch up with its latest offer. For Rs. 148, prepaid customers get free voice calls to other Vodafone numbers across India for free and 300MB 4G data and 50MB 3G data for non-4G smartphones for a period of 28 days. Once again, Airtel and Jio's offers make a lot more sense as they give free calls to every other network in India and higher data limits.

Verdict

Reliance Jio is the clear winner in the battle as it gives the highest data (30GB per month high-speed data) plus free calling. But the challenge is its network coverage. In such case, we would recommend Airtel with its latest free calling and data offer for a year. Frankly, other carriers are yet to make an impression.