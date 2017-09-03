It appears like telecom service providers in India won't stop data tariff war sparked off by Reliance Jio when it offered free unlimited high speed 4G data to its subscribers for three months. The move left other telecom companies such Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and BSNL with only two options – either to compete by introducing new data tariff plans or perish.

Today, consumers are enjoying more data for less money and the trend continues. In fact, Vodafone and BSNL recently introduced new unlimited data tariff plans. Here are best 4G data tariff plans for September 2017 from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, Idea and BSNL:

Reliance Jio 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

- Rs 309 pack: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day. It comes with free voice call to all networks (STD+Roaming).

- Rs 399 pack: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 84 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (STD+Roaming).

- Rs 509 pack: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 56 days with a FUP of 2GB per day and free voice call to all networks (STD+Roaming).

- Rs 999 pack: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 90 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (STD+Roaming).

Consumers can also opt for Rs 1999, Rs 4999 and Rs 9999 plans.

Reliance Jio (Postpaid)

- Rs 309 pack: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 60 days with a FUP of 1GB per day. It comes with free voice call to all networks (Local+STD+Roaming).

- Rs 399 pack: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 90 days with a FUP of 1GB per day. It comes with free voice call to all networks (Local+STD+Roaming).

- Rs 509 plan: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 60 days with a FUP of 2GB per day. It comes with free voice call to all networks (Local+STD+Roaming).

- Rs 999 pack: 90GB data at 4G speed for 60 days and free voice call to all networks (STD+Roaming).

Vodafone 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

- Rs 348 plan: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (Local+STD).

- Rs 392 plan: Unlimited 4G/3G data for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and unlimited voice calling both at home and on roaming. However, it is restricted to consumers in Delhi-NCR.

- Rs 346 plan: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (Local+STD) but calls limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week. It is applicable only to 4G devices.

- Rs 449 plan: It offers unlimited 1GB of 4G data per day for 84 days along with unlimited voice calling to any network.

- Rs 352 plan: Unlimited 4G/3G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days. It comes with free voice call to all networks (Local+STD).

- Rs 445 plan: Applicable only in Maharashtra and Goa states, the pack offers unlimited 4G data to 4G devices with a FUp of 1GB per day for 84 days. Those without 4G devices can avail only 2GB of data with unlimited voice call (Local and STD) for 35 days.

Bharti Airtel 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

- Rs 399 pack: It offers 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets).

- Rs 244 plan: Unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 70 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets).

- Rs 349 plan: Unlimited 3G/4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 28 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks.

Idea Cellular 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

- Rs 348 plan: 28GB of 4G data for 28 days with a daily FUP of 1GB. It comes with unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India. However, only 4G handsets and that with 4G-enabled SIM card can avail the offer.

- Rs 357 plan: Non 4G handset owners can avail 28GB of 4G data for 28 days with a daily FUP of 1GB. It comes with unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India

- Rs 449 plan: It offers 70GB data with a daily FUP of 1GB per day and unlimited calls within the same network (both local and STD) and 3,000 minutes of free calls to non-Idea number for 70 days with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes a week (after which users will be charged 30 paise per minute).

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) 4G data tariff plans

- Rs 298 plan: It offers unlimited data for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice calls (local and STD) to any network in India. However, consumers can avail the offer only for the First Recharge (FRC).

- Rs 444 plan: Called Chaukka 444 aka STV-444 (Special Tariff Voucher-444) plan, prepaid consumers can avail unlimited 2G/3G data for 90 days with a FUP of 4GB per day. However, it doesn't have voice calling benefit.