On April 15, 2017, a video went viral. The video showed Louise Rosealma, a Californian woman being punched in the face by a white supremacist during a protest in Berkeley. In fact, she was sucker punched.

Rosealma was hit by Nathan Damigo, who attends California State University Stanislaus, and was part of the 'Patriots Day' demonstration, organised by an alt-right Nazi group, known as the Proud Boys, according to KPIX-TV.

Rosealma traveled to Berkeley with her boyfriend and two of friends, who are members of the Antifa anti-facist collective, from Southern California.

"We got there around 1pm," she told CBS San Francisco.

"We went to show our support and be bodies present in counter protest," she added

She knew that that the protest was going to turn ugly, still she decided to attend. Rosealma and her friends reached the protest destination around 1pm.

"A smoke bomb went off in the area where the white nationalists and neo-nazis were.... Everyone was confused," she told CBS News.

"It [the smoke] filled the whole intersection. They started rushing and started attacking people," she added.

Soon she and her friends were surrounded by an angry mob, after which she lost her friends in the melee.

"Me and my friends were fleeing. As we were running away, I lost my friends," she said. "I was trying to follow my boyfriend, but he just disappeared...I was just trying to block myself from different people who were pushing me and attacking other people."

Rosealma revealed that she doesn't remember seeing any police from Berkeley present. She even stated that she did not exchange any words with the protesters, and was simply standing there.

"There was no time for emotion. I was just terrified. I didn't have time to process what was happening to me. All I knew was I was trying to find my boyfriend and not get hit.... When it was happening I realized they were trying to crack my skull on the curb and on the rocks in the planter," she claimed.

According to City of Berkeley spokesperson Chakko Matthai, the authorities are looking to prosecute assailants who attacked people during the protest, and 20 arrests were made on Saturday when the protest took place.

"He punched me on the bridge of my nose. It cut it a little bit," Rosealma told KPIX.

"I got thrown down and I'm pretty sure he just ran [away]. I got right back up. I was punched twice more by two other people. People kept trying to throw me down to hit my head on the rocks that were in the planter. I was just trying to not get my skull cracked open."

Though she wasn't severely injured, she has since been receiving rape and murder threats on social media and is being mocked by various people.

But though she claims she was standing in a corner harmlessly, this picture says something else; various posts on social media claim that she was throwing and hitting people with wine bottles.

New photo shows Antifa girl attacking people with a wine bottle. Before you say it is photoshopped, it's an @Reuters picture. pic.twitter.com/K4wL5aWFnf — Phoenix (@PhoenixCE) April 18, 2017

In fact there are numerous YouTube videos doing the rounds in which men are talking about "gender equality" and ridiculing Rosealma by saying that if you go to a violent protest you should be prepared to be smacked, and she was not the only one who got hurt in this incident.

Check out this video and decide it yourself if she is a mere attention seeker or a naive woman who was unnecessarily punched: