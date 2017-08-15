The summer transfer window this time around has already been sensational to say the least. Neymar's move from Barcelona to PSG will be remembered in record books, while the Coutinho saga of Liverpool to Barca carry on every passing day.

Amid all this, the Indian Super League is building up a major coup. Just earlier this month, two-time champions ATK completed the signing of former Premier League veteran striker Robbie Keane.

Two former @ManUtd players set to move to India to join up with Rene Moulensteen's @KeralaBlasters - Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov! — Jim White (@JimWhite) August 15, 2017

On India's Independence Day this Tuesday, arrived the news of Kerala Blasters' signing of former Manchester United star defender Wes Brown. That is not all. We no doubt are getting to cherish the reunion of Brown with former United first team coach Rene Meulensteen at Kerala Blasters, but further reports are claiming that Dimitar Berbatov, who has played under Sir Alex Ferguson, is also set to join the ISL side.

Jawdropping is one word we have for it. The arrival of a personality like Meulensteen at Kerala Blasters ahead of ISL 2017 almost signified that we were about to witness certain former Red Devils stars touching down base to get the taste of Indian football.

And that is indeed happening!

Brown, 37, and Berbatov, 36, might be way past their prime, but the oodles of experience they are about to bring will be worth cherishing and one to watch out for. They played three seasons together at Manchester United -- 2008-09, 2009-10 and 2010-11 and won the Premier League trophy together in 2009 and 2011, under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Berbatov and Brown, both free agents, played last for Greek club PAOK and Championship side Blackburn, respectively.

Kerala Blasters, who have been the ISL finalists for two out of three seasons, have already announced the signings of star foreign players in Canadian forward Iain Hume, Serbian defender Nemanja Lakic-Pesic and Ghanian attacking midfielder Courage Pekuson.