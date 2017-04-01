Fuel tankers, maxicabs and tourist taxis are all set to go off roads in Bengaluru from Monday to join the ongoing truckers' strike in the southern states.

"Maxicabs and tourist taxis were off road for a day in places like Mysuru, Udupi and Mangaluru. Our members will participate in the agitation in Bengaluru from Monday," Radhakrishna Holla, President of the Bengaluru Tourist Taxi Owners' Association, said.

There will be no new customer bookings for taxis and maxicabs from Monday onwards. "We will honour the bookings already made. There will be no obstruction to the maxicabs and taxis operating under corporate services category," Holla said.

The supply of essential commodities like food grain, vegetables, LPG, petrol will be hit.

"We have taken measures to ensure stock of fuel for two to three days," said Lokesh Reddy, Secretary of Bengaluru Petroleum Dealers' Association.

The truckers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana went off the road on Thursday, seeking withdrawal of the central government order on increased third-party insurance, and hiked challan fees and penal amounts.

Transporters are opposing the steep increase of 50 per cent in third-party premium for commercial vehicles. The truckers in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry also joined the strike from Thursday midnight.