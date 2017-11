Sumit Nagal could not have asked for a better week in Bengaluru as the 20-year-old, who was given a wildcard entry to the main draw in the last minute, won his maiden ATP Challenger event at $100,000 Bengaluru Open on Saturday, November 25.

The world number 321 outclassed higher-ranked (279) Jay Clarke of Great Britain 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a hard-fought battle that extended to an hour and 56 minutes at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) stadium.

