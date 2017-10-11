Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj pinned the blame on heavy rains for bad roads in the city even as citizens hold the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) administration responsible and vent their anger on pothole deaths and unending traffic snarls and BBMP.

In The Talk with Danish Manzoor, India Executive Editor, International Business Times India Edition, Sampath Raj explains how the civic body is tackling the crisis and what it is doing to ensure better urban infrastructure to the denizens.

With an annual budget of around Rs 8,000 crore, the BBMP has apparently failed to lay minimally decent roads for commuters to a ride without bumps. However, Raj says that it was the current chief minister Siddaramaiah who pooled in Rs 7,000 crore for the civic body.

"The city witnessed the highest rainfall in 60 years, unpredicted by anyone," says the Mayor, adding that rise in the number of vehicles and encroachments are also the reason. When questioned how the encroachments can happen right under the BBMP's nose, Raj defends that the illegal activity has been happening for decades and what we are experiencing is only is the cumulative effect.

The civic body now is sending legal notices to all the encroachers and guilty engineers and contractors will be brought to justice, the mayor said. Also, residents who either knowingly or unknowingly bought such illegal structures are challenging the BBMP in courts.

Sampath Raj further said that catchment area is the need of the hour to prevent the city from flooding. Therefore, the authorities are directing that wards to ensure rainwater harvesting systems in residential areas. Also, modern technologies are being used for desilting the stormwater drains and cleaning the lakes, Raj said.

Regarding the road repairs going on at snail's pace, the Mayor explains that the traffic flow doesn't go down till 2 am making it difficult for the workers to carry out repairs.

Watch the video to further know what the BBMP has in the offing for city development.