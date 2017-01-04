The Bengaluru (Bangalore) mass molestation incident on New Year has shocked and shamed the entire nation. While strong reactions have been coming in from all quarters, demanding strict action against the culprits, many women have also been coming in open to talk about their own encounter with such horrifying incidents.

Bengaluru Police detain 4 suspects in Kammanahalli molestation case

While the shameful incident of mass molestation at MG Road and Brigade Road was already creating the headlines, another CCTV video popped up that showed a man groping and assaulting a woman at a residential area in Kammanahalli, Bangalore on the same night.

Social media is abuzz with people expressing anger and disgust at the shameful incident. Many have been demanding stricter laws and judicial system to curb such incidents of molestation and rapes.

The incident in the heart of Bangalore has sent chills down the spines of people. Questions are being raised on the efficiency of law and order in the city. While most of the people have been demanding strict punishment for the culprits, there are some who have been attributing the "western culture" to be the cause of rise in such crimes against women.

However, there are many women who have been showing the courage to talk about their personal encounter with molestation in public. Many women on Twitter have been sharing their horrifying experiences, suggesting that no kind of attire causes molestation, but sick mindset of some is the reason for such shameful happenings.

One popular Twitter handle by the name of Neha Kapoor @PWNeha started a hashtag, asking female folk to share their experiences with molestation or assault. A number of women shared their experiences that are really shocking.

Here are some of the tweets that show how women in India are subjected to molestation, rape and other assaults, irrespective of their attire or age.

@PWNeha A guy at a club in Goa groped me from behind & told me that my lips were perfect for a blow job & then followed around asking for 1 — S. (@Kalamwali_Bai) 4 January 2017

In a bus, old dude sitting next to me flashed me. I was 4/5 yrs old, so had no idea wtf was going on. This was just the first of many ofc https://t.co/dLpx1HE88J — Shinde (@HavaldarShinde) 4 January 2017

Groped by cousin and raped by neighbor as a kid https://t.co/UpxvNv12aO — Buls (@boogerworm) 4 January 2017

@PWNeha while I was waiting, this man almost of my father's age, openly grabbed my vagina, felt & smiled. I was shocked & angry. — Benaaz Pherozshaw (@benaazp) 4 January 2017

Rewind to a year ago, when a guy on a bike riding down the street randomly grabbed my breast as he rode past me. Turned back to smile — Vália Babycats (@livetimefe) 4 January 2017

@PWNeha I was 7 when the security guard offered to play 'ghar-ghar' with me and ended up touching me in inappropriate places — ✯ kate ✯ (@hulahoopharry69) 4 January 2017