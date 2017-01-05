In the wake of the mass molestation that took place in Bengaluru on the New Year's Eve, citizens and activists in the city have come together to work towards making it safer for women. One such organisation is Vimochana, a forum for women's rights.

The organisation plans to bring together Bangaloreans to MG Road, where the incident took place, to condemn the incident and put pressure on the authorities to make the stretch safer for women. The organisation is also planning to hold a meet on January 10, outside Cauvery Bhavan, starting at 5 pm.

"It is an action to reclaim MG Road. As much as it is available for men to walk around freely, it is equally available for women to walk with free will, regardless of what they want to wear. It is a public space and we need to make it gender friendly," said Donna Fernandes, one of the founding members of Vimochana.

While the convoy is still in the planning stage, the organisation aims at forming a human chain around the important juncture of the city. It has also planned to express grief over the whole incident by staging a candlelight march.

"We have been protesting for years now. Numerous cases have been filed and fought for. This is just another step towards a better city for women. Women do not file cases because they are the ones questioned. Why were YOU wearing that dress, why were YOU out at that time of the night, Why YOU? When the law and order is like this, which woman and her family would want to enter a police station and face interrogation?" Fernandes asked.

Through word of mouth, social media, text messages and every other possible means, the organisers aim at pooling in as many people as possible to leave an impacting message. The protest will be held on an open platform and anyone interested can walk down to MG Road to join it.