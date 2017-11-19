Bengaluru FC make their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday evening against Mumbai City FC, the team that topped the league table last season. BFC coach Albert Roca and MCFC coach Alexandre Guimaraes are not unfamiliar to each other and both are looking for the first three points for their respective teams in ISL 2017-18.

Guimaraes mentioned that BFC are much more advanced in their preparation and had only positive things to say about the home team, during the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"During the preseason, we developed our team in the way we want to play this ISL 2017-18. As usual, during the last two practices, we listened to some advices about our opponents, which is normal. But we came here to play our game," said Guimaraes to International Business Times, India, during the press conference.

"And we also think they'll do the same. I think it'll be a very interesting game."

BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri, who was also present in the press conference, meanwhile, said that they will approach the match just like any other tournament opener and he hoped the fans came in huge numbers for the match as this is a new beginning in the history of the club.

Bengaluru FC have two absentees for the match in the form of Lalthuammawia Ralte and Dimas Delgado. While Ralte is set to miss at least four weeks with an ankle injury, Delgado is set to miss out up to three weeks with an injury suffered in pre-season.

"It's unfortunate that Dimas and Mawia picked up injuries but at the same time, I am happy that Gurpreet can fill the void in the goalkeeping position. He makes us secure and will play a crucial part tomorrow," coach Roca said.

BENGALURU FC vs MUMBAI CITY FC

Date: November 19

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium Bangalore

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming

India - Hotstar, Jio TV

Live football scores

TBD