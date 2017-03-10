The mother of all battles in Indian football is here. Defending I-League champions Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan clash for the first time in I-League 2017 this weekend and we have all the information lined up ahead of the big match.

Expect a noisy affair once again at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore with the away section trying their best to overpower the West Block Blues in an effort to become the standout crowd of the night.

On field, well, the two titans will be clashing swords. The likes of Mohun Bagan's Sony Norde, Jeje Lalpekhlua and Katsumi will be up against the likes of Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and John Johnson.

"We have been creating a lot of chances, but we have not been converting them and that is the only thing we need to change," Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca made it clear in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Roca will be up against Bagan for the first time.

As for Mohun Bagan, two key players -- goalkeeper Debjit Majumder and defender Prabir Das -- are injured and won't be available for the match.

BFC vs Mohun Bagan 2017: All you need to know

How to book tickets: Click here.

Date: March 11

Time: 7 pm IST

TV guide: Ten 2

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

I-League 2017 points table