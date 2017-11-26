Indian Super League debutants Bengaluru FC started their campaign with an impressive win over Mumbai City, and will be eager to carry that form to when they face Delhi Dynamos at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.

Like Bengaluru, Delhi kick-started ISL 2017 with a good win over FC Pune City. Hence, both teams come into the match confident.

There is plenty at stake in this encounter as the victorious team will go to the top of the table with six points. The match has all the ingredients of a classic encounter, especially with both teams keen on playing possession-based football.

They love to build patiently and break open defences. With Bengaluru possessing India's number one striker, Sunil Chhetri, the home side will be looking for his exploits.

Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca, despite playing some good football in their opening match, wants his team to play even better football against Delhi. He also wants his team to make the home advantage count.

"I am not happy with the performance in the first game. It's not just the win, we need to see how we go about the game. Everyone likes to win, but I want them to win after dominating. We're [coaches] never happy. It's important for sure to win at the fortress. It's not going to be easy. But a win will give us confidence in the other fixtures coming up. This is an advantage we can take for later," Goal quoted Roca as saying.

There is something about Bengaluru playing at home. The players feel confident with the incredible support the team receives, and Delhi need to silence the crowd with a strong start. The first 15-20 minutes could prove to be the key phase of the match.

Not many have talked Delhi Dynamos as favourites for the ISL 2017 title, which could do them good. They will not be under much pressure, but one should not be mistaken. They are a wonderful team and have reached the semifinals of the ISL in the last two editions. Delhi are gunning for a hat-trick.

Delhi coach Miguel Angel understands the all-round brilliance of Bengaluru and considers them one of the favourites.

"They score against most teams at home and it's good. It's a team that is consistent, solid, compact. It also boasts of a good defensive department as well as a decent attack. They are a very important team and one of the favourites for the championship," Angel said.

Though Benagluru may start as favourites, one can expect Angel to come with a certain plan and beat the home side.

Where to watch

Date: November 26

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium

TV guide : Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming : Hotstar