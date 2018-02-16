At least three labourers were killed and more than 10 were injured when an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Here's all you need to know:
- The video of the incident was captured on a CCTV camera.
CCTV captures the #Bengaluru building collapse. A 4-storey building collapsed at #Kasavanahalli yesterday. 3 ppl have been killed and several injured . Rescue operations continue. @WeAreBangalore @thekjgeorge @BBMP_MAYOR @BBMPCOMM1 @WFRising @dcpwhitefield pic.twitter.com/PHbjHXwoQ7— Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 16, 2018
- People who live near the five-storey structure have said that the building's ownership changed hands thrice.
- The frequent change in ownership has made the process tougher for authorities to identify the person responsible for the structure's weak construction.
- Locals said that the building's quality deteriorated as different owners took over.
- "Over the years, the site has changed hands among different owners and was neglected by all of them," said Babu, a plumber. He was one of the labourers who used to work in the building.
- Before the current owner Rafeeq took over, the building has been through the hands of three other owners.
- Rafeeq is currently absconding.
- The collapse took place at 4 pm on Thursday and many labourers got trapped in the debris.
- National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire department continued rescue operations until late on Thursday evening.
#Bengaluru: Latest visuals from site of building collapse in Kasuvanahalli, rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/ChAlHkKbzc— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018
We are concentrating on the rescue operation. All aspects will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible: Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George on building collapse incident #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/uawnmT8TzR— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018
- Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told the media that " the building seems to have been constructed using poor quality material due to which we suspect the crash occurred. Police is on the lookout for the building owner, Rafiq,"