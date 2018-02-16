building collapse
Rescue operations underway at the site where a four-storeyed under-construction building collapsed killing three construction workers in Bengaluru, on Feb 15, 2018.IANS

 At least three labourers were killed and more than 10 were injured when an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Here's all you need to know:

  • The video of the incident was captured on a CCTV camera.
  • People who live near the five-storey structure have said that the building's ownership changed hands thrice.
  • The frequent change in ownership has made the process tougher for authorities to identify the person responsible for the structure's weak construction.
  • Locals said that the building's quality deteriorated as different owners took over.
  • "Over the years, the site has changed hands among different owners and was neglected by all of them," said Babu, a plumber. He was one of the labourers who used to work in the building.
  • Before the current owner Rafeeq took over, the building has been through the hands of three other owners.
  • Rafeeq is currently absconding.
  • The collapse took place at 4 pm on Thursday and many labourers got trapped in the debris.
  • National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire department continued rescue operations until late on Thursday evening.
  • Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told the media that " the building seems to have been constructed using poor quality material due to which we suspect the crash occurred. Police is on the lookout for the building owner, Rafiq,"