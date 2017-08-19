Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli is reportedly working on a new 150cc bike.

The patent image of the early prototype has been leaked online and it looks like it has been heavily inspired by the KTM Duke range of bikes.

The pictures posted by Motorcycle-Magazine.com indicate the model will be a water-cooled single-cylinder naked bike.

The bike is called the 'BJ150-31' for now, with a production model expected to carry a more appealing name.

It needs to be noted that the patent image of a fully-faired 150cc Benelli bike has been leaked online with the codename BJ150T-30.

Hence, it is safe to assume that the new 150cc bike will have naked as well as fully-faired versions just like the Benelli TNT 300 and its fully-faired sibling, the Tornado 302R.

Previous reports suggested Benelli was planning to name the new motorcycle Dragon 150, and that it would be dedicated to the Southeast Asian market.

Benelli already has a naked 150cc bike — the TNT 15 — in its international portfolio. However, the Dragon 150 range is not expected to share parts of the TNT 15 to keep its price in check.

The patent image also suggests the frame is a beam chassis, and by the looks of it, it is steel rather than aluminium.

The model in the picture is also fitted with single, petal discs and a pair of upside-down forks upfront. This does give the bike a high-end appearance.

Vertically-split headlight is where the inspiration in design from the KTM Duke range starts. The chiselled fuel tank, split seat and minimal tail-end looks similar to KTM. The difference is that the Benelli model does not feature an exposed frame.

The motorcycle duo is expected to go on sale in China — the home country of Benelli-owner QianJiang. The debut is expected in the second half of 2017 and its launch in India can be expected in 2019.

