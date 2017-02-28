Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to put down Sherlock's pipe, and discard Doctor Strange's cape and head over to Melrose Place. Ok, just kidding, not quite Melrose Place, but rather the small screen adaptation of the literary protagonist Patrick Melrose, created by Edward St Aubyn.

According to the official press release the series "hilariously skewers the upper class".

Cumberbatch will play Melrose, "an aristocratic and outrageously funny playboy who struggles to overcome the damage inflicted by a horribly abusive father and the mother who tacitly condoned the behavior".

It has already been confirmed that the series will comprise five episodes, for the Showtime network.

Here are 5 things you need to know about Benedict Cumberbatch's new series and the novels...