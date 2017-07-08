Just months after filing for divorce from Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck is in the news for dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. According to reports, the 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor-director is very happy with Shookus.

"They are spending time together in L.A. Lindsay is staying at Ben's new house," a source told PEOPLE. "They had dinner at Giorgio Baldi last night. They arrived in a limo. They looked happy. They had a quick dinner and then returned to Ben's house."

Affleck and Shookus' reps are yet to confirm the news, but sources close to them have told several media outlets about their relationship. Reports suggest that they have known each other for years and they have enjoyed a dinner date in London recently.

But who is Lindsay Shookus? Here are a few facts about the Saturday Night Live producer who is dating Affleck.

Where is she from?

Lindsay Anne Shookus is from New York but did her graduation from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was born to Christine N. Shookus and Robert A. Shookus of Williamsville.

Her start in entertainment business

Shookus started her career in the entertainment industry in 2002 when she joined Rockefeller Center offices of Saturday Night Live as an assistant to a producer.

Live from New York! Ben Affleck is off the market! He is now linked with a Jenny 2.0 lookalike in Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus! Major bummer ?#WoizBuzzlin #benaffleck #lindsayshookus A post shared by woiz buzzlin (@woizbuzzlin) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Associate producer to producer

She later got promoted and worked as an associate producer on Tina Fey's 30 Rock. She is now a producer on Saturday Night Live.

Shookus and her first marriage

Shookus married Kevin Michael Miller in 2011. They met in September 2012 at SNL office where she worked as an assistant to a producer and he worked as the writers' assistant.

She is known for her power

She featured on The Hollywood Reporter's Next Gen 2015: Hollywood's Up-and-Coming Execs 35. Also, in 2015 and 2016, she made it to Billboard's list of the 50 Most Powerful Women Executives In The Music Industry.

Is #BenAffleck back in the dating game? Rumor has it that he was seen on a date with #SNL producer #LindsayShookus ? (?: gettyimages) A post shared by TV Guide (@tvguide) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

She is a mom

She is also a mother and if reports are to be believed then she started her affair with Affleck just a few months after giving birth to her baby.

"My 2-year-old has become my alarm, so on a good day, 7:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. My alarm sounds something like, 'MAMA, where ARE yooooou?'" she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.

Ben and Shookus' relationship

According to reports, Shookus and Affleck's affair has been going on for three years. "Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom. They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair," an insider close to Garner told US Weekly.