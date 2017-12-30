Bella Thorne has been in the news this year for several reasons – her bad experience with Scott Disick following their PDA during the Cannes Film Festival, her relationship with her now boyfriend Mod Sun and her projects were a few occasions when the diva made headlines.

However, there was one thing that was constant through the year – her flair to catch attention with raunchy Instagram posts. The 20-year-old shared several risqué photos wherein she was seen either flashing too much skin, naked or bikini-clad, giving fans an eyeful.

And now, it looks like the diva wants to end the year on the same note, and we are not complaining. Bella took to Instagram to make headlines again by sharing a picture where she posed nude in the backstage of a recent fashion project.

Seducing the camera, Bella is seen covering her modesty with her hands and flashing skin to give her 16.9 million followers something to talk about. Bella is seen hidden behind a stack of clothes in the photo.

This was fun #fashionweek #2017highlights A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:57am PST

Although naked, Bella looks glamorous thanks to her makeup. She caught fan attention with her winged eyeliner and long eyelashes. Colouring her lips with a bold red lipstick, Bella was nearly pouting for the shot.

She wore numerous rings and beaded bracelets in the nude shot. Bella's hair was tied up in a bun. The actress fit her slender body on a tiny stool and covered her booty with one hand while she used both her arms to hide her bosoms.

Fans couldn't stop praising the diva. "My god, I just fell in love with u bella thorne, [sic]" a comment read. "Bella you look amazingly gorgeous!!! [sic]" said a follower.

The nude photo is part of her highlights of 2017 series. Apart from this photo, Bella has been sharing some memorable moments from the year ending.

