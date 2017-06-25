Bella Thorne has set tongues wagging after she reunited with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick just weeks after her disastrous Cannes trip where he proceeded to live it up with a bevy of girls while Thorne returned home.

On June 23, Thorne was seen partying with Disick at a popular Hollywood hotspot and she even Snapchatted an image of her licking a blonde female friend. Thorne, who is bisexual, has raised a lot of eyebrows with her recent antics, as it hasn't been long since she was seen getting cosy with her former boyfriend Gregg Sulkin as well.

So who exactly is Thorne dating? According to a E!News source, it's definitely not Disick. "They both love to party and that is the sole reason why they hang out with each other. It is pure fun," the source said, adding that Thorne and Disick were just friends.

"Scott knows that he is getting a rise out of the public and is sparking attention on himself when he hangs out with Bella, or any other young girl. He loves it. Scott wants to show Kourtney that he is having a good life and that Kourtney doesn't affect her," the source added.

Pink AF #edc A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Earlier this month, Thorne opened up to Complex about her short-lived romance with Disick, and said she wasn't into his wild partying ways. "Scott is really nice, sweet, charming," she revealed to Complex. "[But] I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up…I wasn't down. I like to go out and have fun, I love to f***ing dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me."