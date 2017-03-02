Bella Hadid on Wednesday treated her Instagram followers to a snap of her hanging out with her fellow models at a strip club in Paris, and she seemed to be in great spirits, considering she had a run-in with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd earlier that day.

Also read: Nicki Minaj's butt attracts Dr Miami's attention and he isn't pleased [PHOTOS]

The photographs show Hadid having a blast with sister Gigi, pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, as well as fellow models Joan Smalls and Lily Donaldson. Videos posted by the other members of her squad show them having a ball while the dancers can be seen working their magic in the background.

dem A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

Earlier that day, Hadid hit the catwalk at the H&M Paris Fashion Week show where The Weeknd was a performer. The couple called it quits in November 2016 and just weeks later, The Weeknd started dating Selena Gomez, who was one of Bella's friends.

The romance between Gomez and The Weeknd seems to be getting serious and according to a People source, Gomez couldn't be happier. "They're doing great together," the source said. "Abel treats Selena really well and he makes her very happy."

Neither Gomez nor The Weeknd has commented about the romance, but they are not hiding the fact they are in a relationship. On numerous occasions, they have been photographed engaging in a public display of affection. "They're not shy about showing affection in public, and that's not how she usually is. She's pretty private about relationships, but she really likes him and doesn't feel the need to hide it," the source added.