A set of leaked renders of a yet-to-be-announced Huawei smartphone hit the web on Friday, creating confusion about its eventual identity. While the phone was initially believed to be a Huawei-branded Honor 8 Pro or Honor 7X, it was later identified as the Huawei Mate SE heading to the U.S. market.

Prominent leaker Evan Blass, who first shared the puzzling renders of the phone on his Twitter account (the tweet is no longer available), called the device a "Huawei-branded Honor 8 Pro." But, a subsequent media report from GSMArena disagreed, and called the device a "Huawei-branded Honor 7X" due to its close resemblance to the existing Honor 7X.

However, the confusion was cleared by another leaker Roland Quandt, who claimed with proofs that the phone was actually the Huawei Mate SE. It's not a new handset with a fresh set of specs, rather it's a rebranded Honor 7X, which is currently available in the US with a combination of 3GB RAM + 32GB native storage.

Huawei Mate SE (BND-L34) for the US. A rebranded Honor 7X with identical specs. 249.99 USD. Grey and Gold.



Listed at B&H Photo Video: https://t.co/JpkZaIchng



Was on Amazon too: https://t.co/iACW8AulKz pic.twitter.com/lV82bngMjr — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 17, 2018

The phone can be bought in other markets with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It appears that the U.S. is getting this higher RAM variant of the Honor 7X, but the company is releasing it as the Huawei Mate SE.

This is the "Huawei Mate SE". A rebranded Honor 7X (BND-xxx) for the US unlocked market. Listed on Huawei's website right here: https://t.co/sme222Grj3 https://t.co/RhYoogBpmG — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 17, 2018

As mentioned by Quandt on his tweet, the Huawei Mate SE briefly appeared on the Huawei U.S. support page allowing consumers to download the user manual and quick start guide. The listing, however, was later removed by the company.

The phone is also listed on B&H without any price tag. Meanwhile, a web cache of an Amazon listing revealed that the phone will be priced at $249.99 in the U.S.

Here's a quick rundown of the specs:

5.93-inch 18:9 edge-to-edge all-screen design

2160 x 1080 FHD+ resolution

Dual-lens 16MP + 2MP rear camera

8MP Front Camera

4GB RAM

64GB storage + Micro SD compatible up to 256GB

Dual nano SIM card capability

HiSilicon Kirin 659 2.36GHz octa-core processor

Android 7.0 Nougat

3340 mAh battery

It's still unknown when the phone will be available for purchase in the U.S. But the device is confirmed to come unlocked in two color options -- gray and gold.