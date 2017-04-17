Director Srijit Mukherji's Begum Jaan has made an average collection at the Indian box office in 3 days and failed to beat the first weekend business record of Vidya Balan's last release Kahaani 2.

Riding on huge hype and promotion, Begum Jaan was released in 1200 screens across the domestic market. The movie opened to a lukewarm response and collected Rs 3.94 crore nett at the Indian box office on the first day. The film failed to beat the opening day record of Kahaani 2, which minted Rs 4.25 crore in the domestic market.

The Srijit Mukherji-directed movie was expected to show jump in its numbers on Saturday and Sunday. But the mixed word of mouth took a toll on its collection and did not allow it to grow. Begum Jaan collected Rs 11.48 crore at the domestic box office in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#BegumJaan showed an upward trend on Sun... Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.51 cr, Sun 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 11.48 cr. India biz."

Vidya Balan's Kahaani 2, which was released in the theatres on Dec 2, 2016, collected Rs 16.97 crore nett at the Indian box office in the first weekend and it was considered as a flop movie. Now, Begum Jaan was expected to make decent collection and bring back her fallen glory. However, the performance of her latest outing is even poorer than her last release.

But the trade analysts from B-Town say that Begum Jaan, which has been made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, cannot to be termed as a loss venture for its makers, as it has recovered a major portion of its cost from the sale of its music and TV rights. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#BegumJaan has an advantage: Controlled costs... Theatrical biz + revenue from non-theatrical avenues should make it an earner."