Bollywood actresses have proved their talent every now and then. Be it playing an intense role or a comedy, these leading divas have mesmerised the viewers with their acting skills and the recent example is Vidya Balan.

The Dirty Picture actress will be seen playing a brothel's madam's character in it. The trailer looked promising and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release on April 14.

However, Vidya is not the first actress who has nailed it in a prostitute's character on-screen. Take a look at top 5 actresses who have boldly accepted the challenge of being a prostitute on-screen and perform their characters in the best possible way.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena, who was criticised for over-acting in her early years, proved her talent when she performed the character of a sex worker in the film Chameli. She again made a mark for herself with a similar role in the film Talaash opposite Aamir Khan.

Sharmila Tagore

Rajesh Khanna's dialogue, "Pushpa, I hate tears," became popular with the film Amar Prem, in which Sharmila Tagore played prostitute's role and nailed it. Also, Gulzar's Mausam saw Sharmila repeating her act in a double role that of a mother and a daughter who turns to prostitution, which is considered as one of her best performances to date.

Rani Mukerji

The bold and beautiful actress, Rani Mukerji, added variety to her acting skills by portraying a hooker in two films – Laaga Chunari Mein Daag. She gets into prostitution to support her family financially. Also, in Saawariya, Rani played this role, even though it was a short one.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Ace actress Madhuri Dixit, captured the hearts of many with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas remake, as Chandramukhi. She did a great job and full justice to the role of a kotha lady. Her mujras and expressions took one's breath away even though the main characters in the film were played by Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin made her debut with Anurag Kashyap's Dev D, in which her role of Chanda was quite well-received. She played the character of a young girl from New Delhi who somehow gets into prostitution.