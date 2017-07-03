Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are back with another interesting story by Imtiaz Ali in Jab Harry Met Sejal. The makers have released the second song of the movie, titled Beech Beech Mein, featuring SRK and Anushka in party mode.

The movie is about a Punjabi guide who calls himself "characterless" and a Gujarati girl. The makers have released five mini trail videos of the movie which give a glimpse of the characters of Shah Rukh and Anushka.

They had released the first song, Radha, a few days ago and it received a wonderful response on YouTube and on social media. Now, the much-awaited party song, Beech Beech Mein is released and you will love this one as well.

Anushka and SRK launched the song in a unique way. They grooved at several night clubs on July 3 and visited clubs in South Mumbai and other Mumbai suburbs. Beech Beech Mein showcases Shah Rukh and Anushka grooving to the lively tunes of Pritam amidst a club set up.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is the third movie of SRK and Anushka. They have worked together in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. They will also be seen together in Aanand L Rai's next.

Watch the song, Beech Beech Mein, here: