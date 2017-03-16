Over the years, several Disney princessesm, in both animated and live-action movies, have inspired several little girls. From Cinderella and Princess Jasmine to Queen Elsa, Disney princesses have served as idols.

There are 11 official Disney princesses: Snow White, Jasmine, Ariel, Rapunzel, Tiana, Belle, Merida, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Mulan, and Aurora, but the list is going to expand soon with Elsa, Anna and Moana joining the league.

Here is a look at all the Disney princesses in photos:

Snow White

Snow White, 14, is the first official and the youngest Disney Princess. She first appeared in the franchise's film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937.

Cinderella

Known for her glass shoes, Cinderella became a household name after she appeared in the movie of the same name, released in 1950. Her character is based Charles Perrault's fairy tale Cendrillon.

Princess Aurora

Aurora, the first-ever Disney Princess to have violet eyes, is the princess from the Sleeping Beauty film released in 1959.

Princess Ariel

Princess Ariel is possibly the 1980s' kids' favourite Disney princess. She is the only princess who is a mermaid and the first Disney princess confirmed to have children.

Princess Belle

Belle is the fifth Disney princess who featured as the female lead in Beauty and the Beast and its two sequels. Belle is the only princess to have hazel eyes.

Princess Jasmine

Daughter of the Sultan of Agrabah, Princess Jasmine is royal by birth. She featured in films Aladdin and its two sequels, and is the first princess to not be the titular character in her films. Her character is based on the princess from Middle Eastern and South Asian folktale One Thousand and One Nights.

Princess Pocahontas

While earlier the characters of the Disney princess were based on fairy tales, Pocahontas's character was based on a real person. She is said to be the only Disney princess to have a tattoo.

Princess Mulan

Like Pocahontas, even Mulan's character is not based on a fairy tale. She is the first princess to be based on a Chinese legend, Fa Mulan.

Princess Tiana

She is the only princess with dimples. Princess Tiana featured in the 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog. She created history by being the first African-American Disney princess.

Princess Rapunzel

Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair! Princess Rapunzel, who is known for her long golden magical hair, is one of the most loved Disney princesses. She featured in the movie Tangled as the daughter of King and Queen of Corona.

Princess Merida

The last official Disney Princess is Merida. Apart from Ariel, she is the only princess to have red hair. Merida featured Disney/Pixar's 2012 hit Brave.

Queen Elsa and Princess Anna

Elsa and Anna, two daughters of the King and Queen of Arendelle, are in the lineup to become official Disney princesses. Elsa becomes the Queen of Arendelle after the death of her parents, while Anna becomes the princess. They featured in the hit film Frozen, released in 2013.

Moana

Moana is the latest Disney princess. She featured in the film of the same name that was released in November 2016. Like Anna and Elsa, she too is in line to officially become a Disney princess.