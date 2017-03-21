Emma Watson has won our hearts again with her gorgeous looks and impressive acting skills in Disney's live action movie, Beauty and The Beast. But before the actress send the viewers into the fantasy world, she donned some beautiful outfits through the promotions and premieres of the movie.

The Harry Potter actress rocked some beautiful gowns that rivalled the princess dresses in the movie. At the New York screening of Beauty and The Beast, the actress donned a stunning black gown.

The bust of the gown was designed with a minimal see-through material. Watson paired the body-hugging gown with a black clutch and diamond earrings. She chose to tie her hair up and walked the premiere carpet in bold red coloured lips.

She was seen in another black outfit at the LA premiere of the Disney movie.

The premiere was held at the El Captain Theatre where Watson chose to wear an off shoulder jumpsuit. She went bare back this time. Keeping her hair tied up again, she accessorized the attire with a golden flower. Enchanting, isn't it?

On her tour to Paris, Watson mixed things up as she wore a gorgeous navy blue dress paired with boots. The custom-made Louis Vuitton dress by Nicolas Ghesquière was made of recycled polyester from used plastic bottles.

The actress donned a stunning yellow gown this time. She wore the gorgeous piece at the premiere in New York City. The Dior light yellow dress was made of organic silk.

A closer look at the making of the custom @dior light yellow organza dress and cape worn at the @beautyandthebeast premier in New York City. The piece was created in Dior ateliers by Maria Grazia Chiuri and crafted from certified organic silk ? A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

Last, but definitely not the least, Watson wore a royal blue gown at the London screening of the movie. The off-the-shoulder gown was designed by Emilia Wickstead and was made by an all-female team. The fabric is said to be sourced from Italy. The Press Tour Instagram account shared the picture of the gown and captioned: "The gown is made from end-of-line fabric sourced from a family-run, London business specialising in couture fabrics, and produced in Italy. These unwanted fabric pieces have been given a new lease of life; often irregular quantities of surplus or end-of-line fabrics cannot be sold and are destroyed."

Beauty and The Beast is now running in theatres. The film stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast.