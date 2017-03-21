Emma Watson has won our hearts again with her gorgeous looks and impressive acting skills in Disney's live action movie, Beauty and The Beast. But before the actress send the viewers into the fantasy world, she donned some beautiful outfits through the promotions and premieres of the movie.
The Harry Potter actress rocked some beautiful gowns that rivalled the princess dresses in the movie. At the New York screening of Beauty and The Beast, the actress donned a stunning black gown.
The bust of the gown was designed with a minimal see-through material. Watson paired the body-hugging gown with a black clutch and diamond earrings. She chose to tie her hair up and walked the premiere carpet in bold red coloured lips.
For the last day of the @beautyandthebeast junket we spoke to lovely journalists from Japan, did a reading at Lincoln Centre for local school children, and attended the NYC red carpet premiere. Can’t believe the film opens tomorrow! ???? Look 1: Custom @givenchyofficial mega bow dress crafted from certified organic silk. @bottletoppers clutch bag made from zero-deforestation, Amazonian leather; developed by @ecoage in partnership with The Rainforest Alliance and The National Wildlife Federation. It also features re-purposed metal tabs. Jewellery @anakhouri, using fair trade gold. Ana plans to travel to Peru with The Alliance for Responsible Mining later this year to share the stories from her supply chain. Look 2: Custom @dior yellow organza dress and cape crafted from certified organic silk in Dior ateliers by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Look 3: @gabrielahearst camisole and trousers. Gabriela Hearst pieces are made in small family-owned ateliers in Puglia and Perugia. Body by @woronstore, a slow fashion brand that focuses on everyday essentials. Each underwear garment is made from Lenzing Modal® fabric, a fibre made from beech wood sourced from sustainable forestry plantations in Europe. @catbirdnyc rings, handmade in Brooklyn. @lauralombardi earrings, handmade in NYC from new, recycled and found materials. Fake fur slippers available on @reformation Boots in photo 8 are leather-free @givenchyofficial. Trainers in photo 9 are @etiko_fairtrade certified GOTS organic trainers. @aglshoes leather-free, vegan bespoke boots in photo 10. Fashion info verified and Dior, Givenchy and Bottletop validated by @ecoage #ecoloves Skin prepped with @mvskincare. Foundation @vapourbeauty and skin bronzed with @vitaliberata. @thebodyshop Lip and Cheek Stain used on cheeks. Lips prepped with @lanolips, made from medical-grade lanolin and is 100% natural and free from mineral oil, PEGs and parabens. Lips are @ritueldefille. The brand was founded by 3 sisters who make 99% naturally derived cosmetics, free from parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes or synthetic fragrances. Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty
She was seen in another black outfit at the LA premiere of the Disney movie.
The premiere was held at the El Captain Theatre where Watson chose to wear an off shoulder jumpsuit. She went bare back this time. Keeping her hair tied up again, she accessorized the attire with a golden flower. Enchanting, isn't it?
On her tour to Paris, Watson mixed things up as she wore a gorgeous navy blue dress paired with boots. The custom-made Louis Vuitton dress by Nicolas Ghesquière was made of recycled polyester from used plastic bottles.
Today was a brilliant day of interviews, press conferences and photoshoots for @beautyandthebeast in France. We snuck out of the junket and onto the roof of the hotel to capture these shots against the beautiful Paris skyline. Custom @louisvuitton dress designed by @nicolasghesquiere. The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles. These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill. Dress validated by @ecoage #ecoloves
The actress donned a stunning yellow gown this time. She wore the gorgeous piece at the premiere in New York City. The Dior light yellow dress was made of organic silk.
Last, but definitely not the least, Watson wore a royal blue gown at the London screening of the movie. The off-the-shoulder gown was designed by Emilia Wickstead and was made by an all-female team. The fabric is said to be sourced from Italy. The Press Tour Instagram account shared the picture of the gown and captioned: "The gown is made from end-of-line fabric sourced from a family-run, London business specialising in couture fabrics, and produced in Italy. These unwanted fabric pieces have been given a new lease of life; often irregular quantities of surplus or end-of-line fabrics cannot be sold and are destroyed."
Tonight was a special screening of @beautyandthebeast in London. The film was shown at the Odeon Leicester Square cinema to 1,600 people after a reception at the stunning Spencer House ? Bespoke @emiliawickstead structural, off-the-shoulder gown with inverted pleat train. The gown is made from end-of-line fabric sourced from a family-run, London business specialising in couture fabrics, and produced in Italy. These unwanted fabric pieces have been given a new lease of life; often irregular quantities of surplus or end-of-line fabrics cannot be sold and are destroyed. This piece was created in Emilia Wickstead's London atelier, by an all-female team. Earrings are from @catbirdnyc, whose pieces are handmade in Brooklyn. Dress validated by @ecoage #ecoloves Skin prepped with @demamielskin Dewy Facial Mist, @tataharper Repairative Moisturiser and @decleoruk Aromessence Neroli Hydrating Oil Serum. De Mamiel mist is made from ingredients sourced and blended in the UK, in small batches to maintain the vitality of each natural ingredient. Tata Harper are verified by PETA that neither the brand nor its ingredient suppliers conduct, commission, or pay for any tests on animals for ingredients, formulations, or finished products. Decléor serum is a blend of naturally derived ingredients such as neroli and sandalwood and free from mineral oils and parabens. Foundation is @inikaorganic's BB Cream, which is certified organic, vegan and not tested on animals. Concealer is the @rmsbeauty "Un" Cover-Up made from organic coconut, jojoba and cacao oil and mineral colours. Cheeks are @iliabeauty A Fine Romance Multi-Stick which is gluten-free and then finished with Inika's Mineral Mattifying Powder, blended from silica, corn, tapioca and rice powders instead of talc, which face powders have traditionally been based on. Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty
Beauty and The Beast is now running in theatres. The film stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast.