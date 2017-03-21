Disney's Beauty and The Beast released over the weekend gone by and it is already cashing in success. The film enchanted its way to earn $170 million (£137million) at the North American box offices alone, Forbes reported. The film has reportedly earned a whopping $357 million worldwide.

The box office collection not only marked the film's success but also broke a number of records over the three-day weekend. The film's box office response resulted in the PG-rated film beating Kong: Skull Island for the number 1 spot.

Also Read: Disney's Beauty and the Beast full movie leaked online; free download to hit box office collection?

The musical love story's opening weekend collection beat Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166.1 million) and Iron Man 3 ($174.1 million). Beauty and The Beast has witnessed the highest opening weekend figures of all time, ranking sixth on the chart.

According to a report by The Independent, Beauty and The Beast has already broken five records in the opening weekend. The Disney film has: - has become the biggest domestic and international grosser (opening weekend) recorded for a PG film. - has become the seventh biggest opening of all time, placing itself below the final Harry Potter movie (which stands at number six) - has recorded the biggest debut for a female-led film - Beauty and The Beast has recorded the biggest Hollywood opening since last year's Captain America: Civil War. - It has become the highest debut of Disney's live-action remakes, beating The Jungle Book which released in 2016, Cinderella that hit theatres in 2015 and Alice in Wonderland, which debuted in 2010.

The 1991 remake was banned in Malaysia and restricted to the audience above the age of 16 in Russia due to the gay character portrayed in the movie. However, that did not stop the movie from swirling its way to the top of the box office. Deadline reports the gay character starring movie bowed to $6 million in Russia, recording double the figures as compared to Cinderella's first-weekend sweep.

It is important to note that there are three key markets where the film is yet to debut. Beauty and The Beast is yet to release France – an important country for the movie since it feels a sense of ownership, given the literary origin. The other two countries whose box office openings will massively affect Beauty and The Beast's opening records are Australia and Japan.

The film releases in Australia on March 23, whereas Beauty and The Beast releases in Japan on April 21.