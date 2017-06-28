The BCCI on Tuesday announced a special seven-member committee headed by IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla-- comprising of former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly-- to reach a decision on the Lodha reforms.

TC Mathew (Kerala Cricket), Naba Bhattacharjee (North East representative), Jay Shah (Gujarat Cricket Association), BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary and BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary are the other members of the panel.

The committee will deliberate recommendations like 'one-state, one-vote', an age cap of 70-years for officials, a cooling-off period of three years after every three-year term, and identifying a fix on the number of selectors for the senior national team.

With the next hearing in the Supreme Court set for July 14, 2017 the committee is expected to call a meeting soon to discuss the reforms and a written report is expected by July 10, 2017, BCCI statement said.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and Dodda Ganesh have applied for Indian coach's job but Ravi Shastri appears to be the frontrunner for the post.

Anil Kumble was given the job ahead of Ravi Shastri last year and Shastri took a shot at Ganguly back then saying he convinced other panel members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, to pick Kumble over him. Ganguly also opened up on the Kumble-Kohli rift saying the whole situation should have been handled in a better way.

"The matter between Kumble and Kohli should have been handled a lot better, by whomever in charge. It was not handled properly," Ganguly said.

The wait to find out the coach should end soon as the BCCI recently revealed the next coach will be announced before India's tour of Sri Lanka which begins on July 26.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal will hold a meeting on July 1 to reach a decision on Lodha reforms. The report will be submitted to BCCI acting president CK Khanna who will present it before the General Body.