Donning a pair of red and blue swim suit, Alexandra Daddario gave fans a preview of her hot body in the recent Baywatch trailer. And now, the True Detective actress gave her followers an eyeful when she donned the bikini suit to show off her smoking body for GQ Mexico Magazine.

The blue-eyed diva will soon appear in Baywatch, running alongside the hot Priyanka Chopra, Zac Effron and Dwayne Johnson. But before that, she took time out to soak in the sun for a photo shoot and donned a variety of bikinis.

Also Read: Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra world's most beautiful women; Baywatch actress beats Emma Watson, Gal Gadot for the second spot [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

In the cover picture of the magazine, the actress is sporting a dirty green bra with an old school button pinned near the strap. In the other photos, she is seen flaunting her long legs in a grey swimsuit, covering her face from the harsh sunlight.

Giving us bikini body goals, the actress showed off her toned abs while wearing a black and white striped t-shirt paired with a pair of white g-string. Her hair was tied up in a high ponytail.

Credit @aalexannadaddario #alexandradaddario #thebesteyes #youreyesshinelikethestars #sexygirl #gqmagazine @alexannadaddario A post shared by AlexAnnaDaddario fans +47k!!! (@alexandraannadaddariofanpage) on Apr 3, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Alexandra Daddario #alexandradaddario @alexannadaddario A post shared by The Most Beautiful Celebrities (@the_most_beautiful_celebrities) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

#alexandradaddario #gq #mexico A post shared by DiamondRock (@diarock) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Daddario has also been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Baywatch and boy, we now know why Zac Effron couldn't keep his eyes off her. The actress was glowing under the sun in her blue and red uniform.

@ilfenator and I being badass today #baywatch #baewatch #baywatchbabes #workworkwork A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexannadaddario) on Mar 24, 2016 at 5:27pm PDT

Thank you @therock. So happy to be teaming up again. #baywatch #baewatch A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexannadaddario) on Mar 9, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

Baywatch stars Efron, Chopra, Johnson, Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach in lead roles. The film will be released on May 26. Watch the trailer here: