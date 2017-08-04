Vijender Singh has been sensational so far in the pro boxing arena but he faces his biggest challenge yet on Saturday August 5 in the form of China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali. The decorated Indian is 8-0 so far, but that winning streak could very well come to an end in Mumbai.

Two titles are on the line -- Vijender's WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight championship and Zulpikar's WBO Oriental Super Middleweight championship. The stakes are high and the challenges are nothing like ever before.

Boxing fans have become more and more impressed with Vijender with every passing fight. Everytime there is an ascension of challenge, the Indian pugilist from Bhiwani somehow manages to come out stronger, and with an emphatic knock-out.

The Technical Knockout (TKO) win over Tanzania's Francis Cheka in the third round of their bout in New Delhi last year, remained a testament to that. Cheka was considered as a formidable challenge for Vijender but ultimately, the former succumbed.

Therefore, it is very difficult to predict a winner on Saturday. Zulpikar and Vijender co-incidentally share a similar record in pro boxing.

The weigh-in is done, the staredown completed and now we await the main action to transpire inside the ring on Saturday. Pumped up yet?

We give you the highlights from all the previous 8 pro boxing fights of Vijender to get a near-about of idea of what to expect from the hometown favourite fighter on Saturday.

Vijender Singh pro boxing highlights:

1-0

Vijender vs Sonny Whiting

October 2015 - Manchester, UK

Result: TKO victory in third round

2-0

Vijender vs Dean Gillen

November 2015 - Dublin, Ireland

Result: KO victory in first round

3-0

Vijender vs Samet Hyuseinov

December 2015 - Manchester, UK

Result: TKO victory in second round

4-0

Vijender vs Alexander Horvath

March 2016 - Liverpool, UK

Result: KO victory in third round

5-0

Vijender vs Matiouze Royer

April 2016 - London, UK

Result: TKO victory in fifth round

6-0

Vijender vs Andrzej Soldra

May 2016 - Bolton, UK

Result: TKO victory in third round

7-0

Vijender vs Kerry Hope

July 2016 - New Delhi, India

Result: Unanimous Decision (UD) win in tenth round

8-0

Vijender vs Francis Cheka

December 2016 - Mumbai, India

Result: TKO victory in third round