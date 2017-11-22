Manchester United currently top Group A of the UEFA Champions League 2017-18 season after having won four matches from four games.

They may have officially not progressed to the next stage, but going by their massive goal difference and current form, the Red Devils could safely beat the likes of FC Basel and CSKA Moscow to be the first team from the group make it to the round of 16 of the competition.

On Wednesday, Jose Mourinho's side take on Basel in Switzerland. Even a point will guarantee the Red Devils to march on to the next round.

Basel are locked on six points with the third-placed CSKA at the moment.

This past weekend has remained one of the best moments of the season for Manchester United. Paul Pogba returned to the starting lineup while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was blessed with a ridiculously fast recovery from injury, also came on in the second half to make an impact like always.

Getting the comeback 4-1 win over Newcastle United remained the icing on the cake.

Pogba and Ibrahimovic remain in contention for the match against Basel, but the defensive duo of Phil Jones and Eric Bailly miss out owing to injuries. Michael Carrick too, misses the game.

One of Basel's key players Taulant Xhaka, who can play as a midfielder as well as a full-back misses out owing to suspension. Star striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel, meanwhile, remains doubtful for the match.

Possible starting 11

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Darmian; Pogba, McTominay; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku.

BASEL vs MAN UTD

Date: November 22

Time: 1:15 am IST - Thursday, 7:45 pm GMT

Venue: St Jakob-Park, Basel

TV guide: Sony TEN 1/HD (India), BT Sport 2 (UK), RTS Sport, Sky Sport 1 (Switzerland)

Live stream: Sony Liv (India), BT Sport Live (UK), TeleClub Sport Live (Switzerland)