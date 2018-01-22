Vasant Panchami, or Basant Panchami, is the festival of the colour yellow. Vasant signifies Spring and Panchami means the fifth day, thus Vasant Panchami falls on the fifth day of spring and this year it is being celebrated on January 22, 2018.

Saraswati is the Hindu goddess of the Vasant Panchami festival and thus the day is also known as Saraswati Puja.

Basant Panchami/ Saraswati Puja 2018: Wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

The yellow colour signifies the brilliance of nature and the vibrancy of life. People wear clothes of this colour on the day. Devotees keep their notebooks, pens and pencils near goddess Saraswati's feet to seek her blessings. The festival is mainly observed in the northern part of India. In the Punjab region, it is celebrated as a seasonal festival and is known as the Basant Festival of Kites.

Even as Indian wish each other on this special day, television celebrities too wished fans for a beautiful and colourful spring.

Helly Shah: When you find a dream, inside your heart, don't ever let it go as dreams are the tiny seeds, from which beautiful, Tomorrow grows. Happy Basant Panchami and a happy spring.

Tejasswi Prakash: Spring is in the air, fresh blossoms everywhere, sending my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami! May every one enjoys good health the year ahead.

Avika Gor:

Let the occasion of Basant Panchami, bring the wealth of knowledge to us, all of us be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and let our dream come true.

Kamya Punjabi wishes good fortune, happiness, success and peace on the on the occassion of Basant Panchami.

Shubhangi Atre: With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear and bring lots of hope and happiness in life. Happy Basant Panchami!

Amit Tandon: May goddess Saraswati fill our life with knowledge, good health, prosperity and freedom. May the festival of spring brings everything festive for us. Happy Basant Panchami.

Suyyash Rai wishes that the vibrance of colour yellow fill lives with love, light and a healthy and beautiful spring.

Kunal Jaisingh:

As all around are beautiful sights, be it flowers, birds, sweets and kites, the festive of spring is really delightful. Happy Basant Panchami!

Manish Goplani: On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may our life blooms like mustard fields, fly kites and soar into the sky like them, welcome the Spring season and shed lethargy and burn evils. Happy Basant Panchmi!

Puru Chibber: Vasant Panchami brings the opportunity to pray to goddess Saraswati and seek her blessings to prosper in wisdom. I wish lots of success and knowledge for us. Happy spring.