RATING: 3.5

MOVIE: Bareilly Ki Barfi

CAST: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao

DIRECTOR: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

GENRE: Rom-com

Bareilly Ki Barfi's director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has brought a perfect rom-com to the theatres and the star cast adds to the charm. The movie features Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The flick tells you how sweet people of Bareilly are.

PLOT

The story of Bareilly Ki Barfi is about Bitti Mishra aka Kriti Sanon. The Bareilly girl loves break-dance, smokes cigarettes, likes to watch English movies and is a free bird. But her parents – Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa – are in search of a groom. There have been perfect candidates for Bitti, but all of them find some flaw or the other. Sad Bitti wants to run away from her house so that her parents don't have to suffer for her. While sitting at the railway station, she buys this book, titled Bareilly Ki barfi. It describes a character who is exactly like Bitti.

The girl desires to meet the author as she thinks he knows her well and he is her Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The twist in the storyline comes with the author of that book. The writer is Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana), but the name and photo are of Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao). While Chirag falls for Bitti, she wants to be Pritam's Simran (DDLJ reference). How Chirag deals with the situation by forcing the innocent Pritam to help him will tickle your funny bone!

PERFORMANCES

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has chosen the perfect starcast for her film. From the main actors to the supporting ones, all of them are at their best. The good part of this movie is that none of the characters have overshadowed anyone. Ayushmann and Rajkummar have given equally great performances, while Kriti deserves a round of applause for her acting. Bitti's parents, played by Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa, are the highlights of the movie. Also, special mention goes to the actor who plays Chirag aka Ayushmann's best friend in the flick.

POSITIVES

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a light-hearted rom-com which will make you laugh in every frame. Ayushmann and Rajkummar's chemistry is the icing on the cake. Kriti wins hearts with de-glam avatar as well. The songs of Bareilly Ki Barfi are also catchy. Bollywood needs more movies like this.

NEGATIVES

The movie lacks a few more interesting elements in the story and the plot too is quite predictable.

VERDICT

Bollywood filmmakers should now feature actors like Ayushmann and Rajkummar in romantic movies. Their talent will make movies like Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal a hit. Bareilly Ki Barfi steals hearts because of the actors and their brilliant performances. It is them who have made the simple story so entertaining. It is a perfect rom-com, with an extra dose of comedy in it.