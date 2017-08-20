The trio – Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon – has won hearts with their amazing performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi. The light-hearted romantic comedy was one of the good movies in 2017.

However, the movie did not get a big opening on August 18, but has witnessed growth on day 2 thanks to positive word of mouth. Bareilly Ki Barfi's box office collection crossed Rs 5 crore on day 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#BareillyKiBarfi witnessed ample growth on Sat... Sun should be much better... Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 6.27 cr. India biz."

Released in around 450 screens, the movie had an occupancy of 20 percent in the morning shows, although its business witnessed a jump towards the evening. However, Saturday brought good numbers and more is expected from Sunday.

The story of Bareilly Ki Barfi is about Bitti Mishra aka Kriti Sanon. Initially, the movie seems to be a love triangle between Kriti, Ayushmann and Rajkummar's characters.

Later, the twists and turns will tickle your funny bone. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has chosen the perfect star cast for her film. From the main actors to the supporting ones, all of them are at their best.

One of the good aspects of the movie is no character has overshadowed the other. Ayushmann and Rajkummar's chemistry is the icing on the cake. Kriti is winning hearts with de-glam avatar as well.

Hopefully, the good reviews and positive audience response will push the box office numbers of Bareilly Ki Barfi in the following days.