Bareilly Ki Barfi (BKB) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon is off to a poor start at the domestic box office.

Though Bareilly Ki Barfi was well promoted and had a decent screen count, the advance booking for the flick was not impressive. Trade experts were keeping their fingers crossed about its opening.

The movie had an occupancy between 5 to 10 percent for the morning show. Its screening was reportedly cancelled in some theatres due to lack of audience. Sumit Kadel, an observer of the Hindi film industry, tweeted, "#BareillykiBarfi opened with disastrous occupancy across india. Less then 10%."

Trade analysts had predicted that Bareilly Ki Barfi would reduce the screen count of Akshay Kumar's one-week-old film and would also slow down its collection. But Toilet Ek Prem Katha has registered better response than the new release. Sumit Kadel tweeted: "#ToiletEkPremKatha registering very good occupancy of approx 30% in noon shows across india today (2nd fri).It will probably do 4 crs+ today."

However, Bareilly Ki Barfi does not have a chartbusting music and high entertainment quotient. Yet it has been successful in striking a chord with audience and critics, who have all positive response for it. A strong word of mouth is expected to improve its collection for afternoon and evening shows. The opening day business may remain low, but the movie is likely to show a big jump in its numbers over the weekend.

As per early trends, Bareilly Ki Barfi is likely to collect Rs 3.50 crore at the domestic box office on the first day. Bareilly Ki Barfi is expected to become the biggest opener for Ayushmann Khurrana, beating the record of his previous film Nautanki Saala, which collected Rs 3.25 crore on the first day.

Here are the details of the opening day collections of Ayushmann Khurrana's previous releases. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual figures. All the numbers are in crore rupees.