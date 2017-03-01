14 matches remain for FC Barcelona in the La Liga this season and there is still a huge chance for Luis Enrique's men to clinch the Spanish league title, overtaking Real Madrid, and also stopping Sevilla in their race to move at the top.

A win against Sporting Gijon on Wednesday could give Barca that kick-start which they need on an immediate basis.

Their UEFA Champions League campaign is almost but over unless they brew magic at the Camp Nou against Paris St-Germain. The Copa del Rey may have been won, but it is the La Liga title that matters -- for the club, the players and most importantly, the future of coach Luis Enrique.

Barcelona are currently second in La Liga with 54 points -- one point behind Real Madrid and two points ahead of Sevilla. Los Blancos take on Las Palmas also on Wednesday and in the probability of a win for both the El Clasico sides, Real Madrid will lead the table after the matchweek.

Barca are on a 17-match unbeaten streak in the La Liga and that says a lot about the quality of the team.



Sporting Gijon enters the match as major underdogs as they are fighting the relegation war in the Spanish league this season. They are on 17 points from 24 games and it seems nothing quite is working for them at the moment.

Oh, and lest we forget, the revered MSN -- Messi, Suarez, Neymar -- are available to take part in the match for Barca on Wednesday.

Match schedule

Date: March 1

Time: 6:30 pm GMT (12 am IST [Thursday])

Venue: Camp Nou

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony Six/HD. Live stream - SonyLiv.

UK: TV - Sky Sports 2/HD, Now TV. Live stream - Sky Go.

USA: TV - beIN Sports, fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect.

Spain: TV - beIN La Liga. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect Espana.

Live score: Twitter.

Radio commentary: Radio Barca.