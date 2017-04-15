Can FC Barcelona defend their La Liga title this season? That remains the biggest question as the football season enters its business end.

At the moment, Barcelona are three points below their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish league table. Worse for them, the Los Blancos still have a game in hand. Unless we see some kind of a twist in the few remaining league matches this season, we know who the La Liga champion will be.

Nevertheless, Barcelona will be looking to continuing to getting back to winning ways when they take on Real Sociedad on Saturday in their 32nd game of the season.

It remains to be seen in what state of mind the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta approach the match following their demoralising 0-3 defeat against Juventus in their first leg Champions League quarterfinal match earlier this week.

With aims to making another major comeback in their second leg encounter next week, Luis Enrique could be tempted to resting some of his team's key stars.

Hotshot forward Neymar is suspended for the match owing to his three-match ban after receiving a red card, while Javier Mascherano also misses out owing to a calf injury.

Expected starting XI

Barcelona: ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Gomes; Messi, Suarez, Alcacer

Sociedad: Rulli; Zaldua, Inigo, Navas, Yuri; Illarramendi, Zurutuza; Vela, Prieto, Oyarzabal; Willian

Match schedule

Date: April 15

Time: 6:45 pm GMT (12:15 am IST [Sunday])

Venue: Camp Nou

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 1/HD. Live stream - SonyLiv.

UK: TV - Sky Sports 3/HD, Now TV. Live stream - Sky Go.

USA: TV - beIN Sports, fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect.

Spain: TV - Movistar.

Live score: Twitter.

Radio commentary: Radio Barca.