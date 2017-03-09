Barcelona showed they cannot be a team from this universe, by defying logic and belief to produce the comeback that will beat all comebacks in a crazy, crazy Champions League last 16 second leg against PSG at the Camp Nou.

Going into the second leg, Barca had it all to do. After losing the first leg in Paris 4-0, Barcelona knew they had to score at least four unanswered goals to take this match into extra time. Five would be nice, to go through in the 90 minutes, but all PSG had to do was score one goal, because that would mean Barca needing six, and that surely wasn't going to happen was it?

Well, when you have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in your team, the impossible becomes a lot more possible.

Suarez got the scoring going in the third minute, before a Layvin Kurzawa own goal meant Barcelona went into halftime thinking two more in the second half and the tie is level.

It was one more needed, five minutes into the second 45 as a Messi penalty made it 3-0 for Barcelona in this second leg and 4-3 on aggregate in favour of PSG.

The PSG fans were praying for a goal from their team, just the one goal to put this tie seemingly beyond doubt. Those prayers were answered by Edinson Cavani, who scored in the 62nd minute to make it 5-3 on aggregate for PSG.

With the away goal, Barcelona now needed to win the tie outright to be able to go through to a record tenth consecutive Champions quarterfinal.

They huffed and they puffed, but with the clock moving into the 88th minute of the second leg, the PSG house would not fall down.

Then Neymar got the door open in the 88th minute, before a penalty from the Brazilian in the first minute of stoppage time started to shake the foundations. The telling blow fell in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Neymar floated in a cross and Sergi Roberto produced the finish on the volley.

Barcelona were celebrating harder than they would have had they won the Champions League and PSG were left staring into space, willing themselves to wake up from the nightmare.

