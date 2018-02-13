"That portrait looks nothing like her," reacted a Twitter user and million others echoed a similar voice as Michelle Obama's portrait for the Smithsonian Institute's National Portrait Gallery was unveiled recently.

However several also noticed something odd about Barack Obama's portrait. Many online users felt the portrait features a sixth finger on the former US President's hand.

The portrait, painted by Kehinde Wiley, has Obama sitting against a green luscious background with his arms folded. Hunching forward, Barack holds a blank face in the portrait but his hands stand out.

Twitter noted that the left hand looks like it features an extra finger under his little finger, while his arms are too long.

While the portrait of Michelle Obama looks nothing like the real #MichelleObama



Barack appears to have a sixth finger on his left hand that is tucked under his pinky#MondayMotivation - Paint new pictures of The Obamas#NationalPortraitGallery - Should take more classes in art pic.twitter.com/am1Ii4Av0x — AaronVulrik⚡ (@AaronVulrik) February 12, 2018

I thought it was his pinky tucked under or curled under his other fingers. Besides his hand is longer than his forearm.



I personally though he was our country's worst President but he was our President so both he and his wife deserved portraits from better than JV artists. — Neil Russo ن (@neilinozone) February 12, 2018

These are not great portraits. Even Barack Obama & Michelle Obama don't look too enthusiastic about them. #NationalPortraitGallery pic.twitter.com/vddSD315sR — The Columbia Bugle ?? (@ColumbiaBugle) February 12, 2018

Even Michelle's painting wasn't spared. The piece of art was painted by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald and it was evident that not everyone was impressed by it. The former FLOTUS did not look anything like she does in real life.

In the portrait, Michelle is seen draped in a custom-made dress by Milly's Michelle Smith. The white attire comprises of bold geometric shapes. But her expressions are drawing the most attention from viewers. Her face and skin are gray.

Not many were impressed by the final output. New York Times' art critic Holland Cotter expressed his disappointment and said the portrait focuses more on the dress than Michelle.

"I was anticipating — hoping for — a bolder, more incisive image of the strong-voiced person I imagine this former first lady to be," his review read. On the other hand, Jonathan Jones from the Guardian called her portrait a "modern-day Mona Lisa".

But overall, there is an air of disapproval. Here's what Twitter thinks:

While I’m not an art critic, I really think Michelle’s essence could have been captured a bit better than this faded piece of work. She’s so vibrant and vivacious and this work, while not terrible, just doesn’t do her justice. It barely looks like her. #NationalPortraitGallery — StargirlSmiles (@CallMeCatEyes) February 12, 2018

These paintings look like they were painted by High School kids. They are not accurate portraits and are full of technical flaws. They look cheap. — Deplorable News (@GoDeplorables) February 12, 2018

Regardless of what people comment, Michelle was excited that her portrait found a place in the National Gallery. Speaking at the event, she said: "No one in my family has had a portrait done, let alone one that will hang in the National Gallery. Right, Mom?"

Sharing some thoughtful words for the artist, Barack thanked Sherald for doing a great job at painting his wife's portrayal.

"Amy, I want to thank you for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman that I love," he said.