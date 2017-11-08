Neetu Chandra, who rose to fame with her role of an airhostess Sweety in Akshay Kumar-John Abraham starrer Garam Masala (2005), has been away from the Hindi film industry for many years.

But now, it looks like the actress is all set to bounce back into the glamour world with her newly released romantic number Banjarey which might help revive her acting career.

Neetu looks absolutely ravishing and sultry in this poetic anthem of love and longing and when it is being backed by the soulful and unbeatable voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, magic is bound to happen. Anupama Raag has penned the lyrics of the song while the video has been directed by Shruti Vohra.

Taking a complete detour from her previous avatars, Neetu Chandra owns this song with her beauty and charm. The song has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kyrgyztan.

Neetu Chandra had a rocky career after making a stunning debut with Garam Masala. However, she has left a mark in the Southern film industry where her Tamil film, Yavarum Nalam (2009) with Madhavan became a major hit. She sizzled in a special item number in Suriya's Singam 3 (S3) earlier this year and grabbed many eyeballs.

In Bollywood, Neetu has been a part of National Award winning films like Traffic Signal (2007) and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye (2008).

Neetu wowed everyone with her stellar performance in the classic Umrao Jaan in her own distinct style. After evergreen beauty Rekha and former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neetu is another actress who has portrayed Umrao Jaan in a play. She had to polish her Kathak skills and Urdu diction to portray the character in a convincing manner.

Check out the song here: